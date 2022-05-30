Karan Kundrra Reacts To Sidhu Moose Wala's Death: Strange To See Such Incidents Take Place In Broad Daylight

Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra has expressed grief at the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. It must be noted that the 28-year-old was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district on Sunday (May 29).

On being quizzed by the paparazzi about the shocking demise of the young singer, Karan said, "Haan yaar acha nahi hua. Mereko jo zyada ajeeb lagi baat ki aise din dahaade yeh cheezein ho rahi hain woh bhi Punjab mein...yeh woh Punjab nahi hai jo humein yaad hai (It's not good. It's strange to see such incidents take place in broad daylight in Punjab...this is not the Punjab I know)."

He went on to add, "Punjab mein din dahaade yeh jo cheezein ho rahi hai, aise goliyan chal rahin hai. Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha yeh. Hindustan mein aise guns dena allowed nahi hai, I am sorry but yeh Afghanistan nahi hai ki yahan kuch bhi utha ke leke ghoom rahe ho (Such firings to happen in Punjab in broad daylight, I am not able to get it. It's not allowed to roam around with guns in India, this is not Afghanistan where you can hold anything).”

The Dance Deewane Juniors host praised the singer for achieving such great heights at just 28. He also expressed his sadness about a mother losing her son. For the unversed, Karan had offered his condolences in his tweet a day ago as well. The actor along with many other celebs have paid condolences to the grieving family on social media including Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and Jasmin Bhasin to name a few.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Jawaharke village of Mansa district yesterday after the Punjab Police withdrew security of 424 people on Saturday. The Deputy Superintendent Mansa Police, Gobinder Singh told PTI that the singer was attacked when he was in his jeep and several bullets hit him. It must be noted that Moose wala had fought the recent Punjab Assembly election on a Congress candidate from Mansa and was defeated by the AAP's Vijay Singla. Meanwhile, according to various media reports, Canada-based Goldy Brar has claimed responsibility for the murder of the singer.