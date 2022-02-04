Karan Kundrra On Tejasswi Prakash Calling Shamita Shetty ‘Aunty’: She Just Used It As Slang

Bigg Boss 15 has ended last weekend, however, the fights inside the house are still fresh in people's minds. Talking about the big fight between Shamita Shetty and Tejasswi Prakash in the last week of the show, the divas had made headlines with their actions during their arguments. For the unversed, when Shamita tried to give a back massage to Karan Kundrra, his girlfriend and co-contestant Tejasswi got miffed with the same and called her 'aunty' in front of the live audience.

Shamita Shetty had lost her cool and lashed out at Tejasswi Prakash for age-shaming her. At that time, Karan Kundrra had supported his girlfriend and defended her. Well, his actions didn't go down well with the netizens as they criticised both Teja and Kundrra for the same. Shamita, who shared a cordial relationship with Karan, was disappointed with him for not taking a stand for her.

Amidst all, after the show, Karan Kundrra has finally opened up about the whole issue and justified his point. In an interview with ETimes TV, Karan said, "I understand what exactly has happened and the choice that I made that I am going to stand by my girlfriend Tejasswi was very clear. But that doesn't mean I did not try to make Tejasswi understand where she was going wrong. I assure you Tejasswi did not mean it, she just used it as slang."

Karan Kundrra Uses 'Bal Ka Prayog' On Umar Riaz As Bigg Boss 15 Buddies Meet Each Other After A Long Time

While speaking about taking a stand for Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra said that he tried to defend her because her comment had not come from her heart. The actor said that he tried to make her understand that she was wrong and tried to sort things out. The Love School fame Karan Kundrra said, "For me, my relationships are very important. My equation with Shamita was very respectful. That will always stay like that. There was always trust between us. I know that girl is trustworthy and stands for the right things and will never think bad for anyone. This has always been my feeling for her. And if because of one situation she feels I didn't support her then she might have not seen yet how I tried to make Tejasswi understand where she was going wrong. I observe people and I know everyone's temperament and know the right time to speak. I always try to sort things out."

Karan Kundrra On His Wedding Plans With Tejasswi Prakash: I Am Hoping That Everything Goes Fine

For the unversed, Shamita Shetty had also said that she doesn't want to see Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's faces after Bigg Boss 15. They were reportedly not invited for Shamita's birthday bash as well. Looks like they are not going to be friends outside the house. What do you think? Do let us know in the comments section below.