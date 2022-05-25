Karan Kundrra Quashes Roka Rumours; Reveals He & Tejasswi Haven't Thought About Marriage Yet

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most-talked about couples of telly town. The couple have been grabbing headlines for their PDA and romance ever since they admitted their relationship on Bigg Boss 15. Paps like to click them and TejRan fans love to just watch the glimpse of their favourite couple.

There have been several rumours of their roka and fans want to get their favourites to marry soon! However, both Tejasswi and Karan have been doing well in their professional lives and are super busy to think about their marriage. Recently, Karan quashed roka rumours and said that they haven't thought about marriage yet.

Karan also mentioned that on Twitter, not just roka, he even has kids; he is in 3-4 relationship. He also added that people have been talking about his wedding since 2012!

Karan was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Twitter par toh roka kya, mere bachche bhi ho chuke hain, 3-4 relationships bhi hain, shaadi toh pata nahi 2012 se kitni bar ho chuki hai. People keep talking about things on social media, but jab kuch hoga toh hum bata denge."

He clarified that they don't have time to think about weeding and hardly get time to see each other as they are busy with their respective projects.

Karan concluded by saying, "We haven't thought about shaadi yet. We don't have the time to think about it. She shoots for 12-13 hours for Naagin 6, and I have my things. We hardly get time to see each other, yeh sab toh baad ki baat hai. Even this time, when I returned from Delhi, she came to the airport to pick me up. Toh bas airport se ghar tak saath thay hum, and this is how we are managing."