Karan Kundrra Reacts To People Calling BB 15 Results Rigged; His Mom Says Tejasswi Is 1st GF She Approved Of

Every year Bigg Boss winner announcement creates controversy, this season was no different. Host Salman Khan declared Tejasswi Prakash winner of Bigg Boss 15 while Pratik Sehajpal bagged the second place. This became big controversy as many felt Pratik deserved the trophy. Many celebrities and netizens called Bigg Boss 15 finale results rigged and slammed Tejasswi saying that she won Bigg Boss because she bagged Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. This also became a topic of discussion on social media.

Of late several celebrities have come out in support of Tejasswi and called her a deserved winner. Now, her boyfriend Karan Kundrra has reacted to the allegations and called them utter nonsense.

The actor was quoted by IndiaToday.in as saying, "I think it is utter nonsense. I am Karan and I have a lot of people who supported me and loved me. Pratik had a lot of people who supported him. Nobody inside the house wanted her (Tejasswi) to win. Nobody outside the house wanted her to win, but the public wanted her to win. Votes cannot be changed. The result cannot be changed. These things cannot happen."

He said that everybody feels bad for the people whom they have supported or loved. But, Bigg Boss is Rs 700-800 crore property and asked if the makers would risk this property, something that has been running for 15 years with Salman Khan on top, just to favour somebody for one show! He added that nobody can take such risk and it doesn't make sense.

Karan said that he and his family were equally upset with how Tejasswi's victory was being trivialised. He added that it's just a game and all these are emotions and people are voicing them.

Meanwhile, in another interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karan Kundrra's mother revealed that Tejasswi is his first girlfriend that she approved of. She even called Teja, 'very nice and sweet girl'.

Karan's mother told in the interview that it is time that he found somebody steady and strong, who can control him. On the other hand, her son said, "Basically, jo mere papa ke saath hua hai, yeh chahti hai mere saath bhi ho (whatever my father is going through, she wants the same for me)."

Karan Kundrra Says His Big 'Siyappa' Was Who Will Be Tejasswi's Hero In Naagin 6; Reacts To Being Called Toxic

Karan Kundrra Refutes Rumours Of Crying Post Losing Bigg Boss 15; Reveals Valentines Day Plan With Tejasswi

She was all praise for Tejasswi and said that she is happy with their relationship. When asked if she approved of all his previous girlfriends too, she said, "No, no, no, not a single one. This is the first one." Karan hid his face fearing that her statement might cause controversy!