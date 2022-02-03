Karan Kundrra Reacts To Rumours Of Being Approached For Broken But Beautiful 4

Bigg Boss 15 just got over and a few actors have already gotten busy! Bigg Boss 15's Simba Nagpal and winner Tejasswi Prakash have bagged Naagin 6. Recently, there were rumours that Karan Kundrra has been approached for Ekta Kapoor's popular web series Broken But Beautiful 4.

The actor has now reacted to the same and clarified that he hasn't been approached for the show. Karan was quoted by IndiaToday.In as saying, "Nahi yaar. (Ekta) ma'am, please listen to this. No, I have not been approached. But Ekta ma'am is somebody whom I trust blindly and whatever I am today, the big chunk of that is Ekta ma'am's support from the start of my career till now."

It has to be recalled that Karan debuted with Ekta Kapoor's show Kitani Mohabbat Hai, which gave him name and fame.

Karan went on to say that Ekta's production house- Balaji Telefilms is like home to him, he accepted the fact that he grew as an actor and as a brand with their shows.

The actor said, "From people at the gate to everybody, they treat me like their child. It is a home for me. And I have grown as an actor and as a brand whenever I have worked with Balaji."

Coming back to Broken But Beautiful, the first two seasons starred Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi in the lead roles while the third season had Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. Ekta wanted to cast Sid in the fourth season as well, but his untimely demise forced them to change the plan.

Calling the web series a 'class-apart' and praising Ekta Kapoor, Karan said that he has his own properties in Balaji as he has done Dil Hi Toh Hai and It Happened In Calcutta. Again he clarified that he hasn't been approached and added that when it comes to Ekta, he doesn't have to read the scripts and she has always been there for him.