Karan Kundrra Reacts To Tejasswi's Response About Marriage; Responds To Tiff With Paps Who Chased Teja's Car

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become the most-talked about couple in the telly town. While paps do not leave any stone to capture them, fans just go crazy if they even catch a glimpse of the couple.

Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Tejasswi had told that her boyfriend Karan hasn't popped the marriage question yet. Now Karan has reacted to Tejasswi's response. He also reacted to the tiff that he had with paps who chased her car and tried to enter her house.

Regarding Teja's response to wedding, Karan said, "Woh bahot shaani hai. Yeh sab bolke woh mere se cheezein nikalwa leti hai."

Karan told the entertainment portal that he is in a rather good space today and said that apart from his career which is growing slowly and steadily, he feels thankful to have her as a companion. He said that their relationship is getting stronger and they are getting to know each other a lot more now. He added that it is a good time for them.

The Dil Hi Toh Hai actor is not in a mood to make hasty plans regarding marriage and said that they are concentrating on their respective careers and strengthening their bond.

When asked if marriage is on cards, he said, "Marriage is going to be a natural progression. I can't put my finger on the exact date. When it's the right time, it will happen. She's very busy with her shoot schedules. Marriage isn't just about two people; it's about two families coming together. Tejassswi and I are learning to balance our personal and professional lives (before we take the next step)."

Recently, Karan had hit the headlines due to a tiff that he had with paps who chased Teja from the sets of her show Naagin 6 (Film City) and tried to enter the house. Regarding the same, he said that he spoke to paps regarding the same and they understood his concern.

He concluded by saying, "Kisi ke, especially ek ladki ke, ghar pe aisa ghuss jaana isn't safe. Uncle and aunty got flustered because they didn't know what was going on. I felt like this is something I need to address. I spoke to them (paparazzi) personally and they understood my concern."