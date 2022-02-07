Karan Kundrra Receives THIS Message From Income Tax Officer; Bigg Boss 15 Finalist Gets Scared

TV actor Karan Kundrra won many hearts with his performance in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actor made headlines with his outspoken nature on the show. However, he recently got scared after getting a message from an Income Tax officer on Twitter. What could it be?

Well, it was nothing but an appreciation tweet from IT officer Ramaa Sonti for Karan Kundrra. Apparently, their conversation started with Kundrra's tweet stating, "Kidaaa??!!" Interestingly, Ramaa Sonti replied to his tweet by stating, "I am an Income tax officer. Too busy to watch TV. KKK I did. So basically I started watching Bigboss for Tejasswi. When I saw her getting attracted towards you, googled your name. Got apprehensive. But by God you proved me wrong. Your brains, your love for the girl..rare."

Well, the first line of her tweet scared Karan Kundrra as he mentioned it in his reply. The actor assured her that he files IT returns on time. The Bigg Boss 15 second runner-up tweeted, "Ma'am aapki pehli line padh ke toh mein darr hi gaya tha.. finale se zyaada controversy ho jani thi ? but thank you! Means a lot.. and I promise you me and my CA file our taxes on time I mean before time.. aai shapath."

The conversation between Karan Kundrra and the IT officer was quite interesting. Fans can't stop gushing over Kundrra's witty nature and his wordplay in the tweets. Talking about his BB journey, he has been in the news for using physical violence on co-contestants like Pratik Sehajpal and others. On the other hand, the actor fell in love with Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash inside the house. After the show, fans want to see them together on screen again.