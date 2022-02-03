Karan Kundrra Refutes Rumours Of Crying Post Losing Bigg Boss 15; Reveals Valentines Day Plan With Tejasswi

Karan Clarifies That He Was NOT Teary-Eyed Post Losing Bigg Boss

Karan was quoted by Koimoi as saying, "I did not leave the Bigg Boss set teary-eyed or crying, to be very honest. Disappointed, destroyed? Yes. See the point it, it was Teja's moment, it was her glory, happiness. But I was feeling very low because I had also worked hard for 17 weeks. Prince (Narula) and my team was there. But I couldn't fake a smile and everything. I was very happy for her, in fact, when the winners were being announced, I was sitting and chanting for her."

Why Karan Missed Out On After-Party?

When asked why he missed out on the party, he said that he did not want negativity around Tejasswi, as he was so low, he didn't want to spoil her winning moment. He added that if he was with her, she would have left everything and focused on him.

Tejasswi Prakash Clarifies Krish Is Family Friend & Yogita Is NOT Karan's GF; Reveals If Marriage Is On Cards

Gautam Gulati Explains Why Tejasswi Prakash Won Bigg Boss 15 & Not Pratik Sehajpal & We Agree With Him!

Tejasswi Called Him Endlessly & Salman Sent Voice Notes

Karan added that she did call him endlessly and Salman Khan was sending him voice notes and he added that the Dabangg actor called him from different phone.

Teja Found His House Address & He Dropped Her Home At 7 Am

Wondering how Teja found Karan's address! Karan revealed that he wanted some time for himself because she won the show, but at the same time, he lost the show, so he didn't want to be a burden to Teja at that time, and went out for a drive. He added that after an hour or two, she completed her formalities and ran!

Karan revealed that she managed to take his address from the production house and came to his home. He said that his dad opened the door and he was like 'Arey Tejasswi aayi, I'm so happy to see you.' He added that she was there for him as a girlfriend. He dropped her at her house at 7 am in the morning.

Teja Ruined Karan Kundrra’s Valentines Day Plan!

In an interview with Peepingmoon.com Karan revealed that after the show, he hoped to get free time with Tejasswi and thought of making Valentines Day super special, but she ruined all his dreams by signing Naagin 6.

He was quoted by the portal as saying, "Of course, Valentine's day is going to be super special. I had some plans but madam ne Naagin 6 sign kar ke saare plans kharab kar diye (She ruined all my plans by signing Naagin 6). I am happy that she is busy with her work and is living her dream. I just want her to focus on that, rest I am always there for her. Main toh yahi hu, kaha jaunga."