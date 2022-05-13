Karan Kundrra Registers For A New House In Mumbai Worth Rs 20 Crore: Report

After participating in Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra has been winning the hearts of the masses with his work and social media presence. Right from dating Tejasswi Prakash to hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, the actor has been on a roll post-Bigg Boss. Interestingly, he recently fulfilled his dream of buying his house in Mumbai.

Yes, you read that right! Karan Kundrra reportedly registered for a new house in Mumbai worth Rs 20 Crore. Isn't it interesting? According to ETimes TV report, the Lock Upp fame has bought a lavish flat at a swanky building in Bandra, Mumbai. The report also states that the apartment has a beautiful sea-facing view.

A source close to the actor revealed, "Apart from a sea-facing view, Karan Kundrra's new home has a private lift and a swimming pool. The value of the flat fall somewhere above Rs. 20 Crore." Let us tell you, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has not yet announced about him buying a house in Mumbai.

If reports are to be believed, the lavish apartment could be a dream home of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra after marriage. Ever since the news came out, Kundrra fans have been congratulating him on social media.

His actions as jailor in Lock Upp were loved by all. Moreover, his hosting skills in Dance Deewane Juniors are just amazing. Recently, on the Mother's Day special episode, judge Neetu Kapoor and Karan Kundrra had an emotional moment as the latter missed his mom on mother's day.

Talking about his personal life, he is currently dating actress Tejasswi Prakash. She is currently seen in Naagin 6 as the female lead. The couple is reportedly planning to get married soon!