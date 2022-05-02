Karan Kundrra Reveals He Gets Nervous In Front Of The Camera; Says ‘That Feeling Of A Newcomer Never Goes’

Karan Kundrra has become everyone's favourite post Bigg Boss 15. For the unversed, the actor had entered the Salman Khan show as a contestant and inside the house, he won everyone's hearts with his performance. The actor also found love in co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash, who won the show. After BB 15, the duo got busy with their respective works as Teja started shooting for Naagin 6 whereas Kundrra started filming for Dance Deewane Juniors and Lock Upp.

Talking about Karan Kundrra, the actor has actively been working in the industry for 13 years now, as he has featured in shows such as Roadies, Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Aahat, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum and many others. Well, despite working for 13 years in the industry, Karan Kundrra still gets nervous in front of the camera.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Karan Kundrra said, "I am working for the last 13 years now, but every time I am on stage or in front of the camera, I do get nervous. That feeling of a newcomer never goes! But, I guess, it's good to be nervous and scared as it keeps you on the edge."

Karan Kundrra is also happy with the positive response to his show Lock Upp which is predominantly hosted by Kangana Ranaut and he is a jailor on the show. The Bigg Boss 15 finalist also acted in OTT shows like Dil Hi To Hai and It Happened In Calcutta. However, Karan still feels that TV is the backbone of his career.

While talking about his hosting stint in Dance Deewane Juniors, he said, "I love everything that I do. I feel grateful that the Dance Deewane Juniors team chose me as a host over others and that makes me more confident to give it my best shot."

Talking about Karan Kundrra's personal life, the actor is planning to get married to Tejasswi Prakash soon. They reportedly got engaged in a roka ceremony. However, there is no official confirmation about the same.