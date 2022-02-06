    For Quick Alerts
      Karan Kundrra, Rubina Dilaik, Divyanka & Other TV Celebs Mourn The Demise Of Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar

      Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away today (February 6) in Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 a while back. The veteran singer was in the intensive care unit and was on the ventilator for quite some time. She breathed her last at the age of 92.

      After her tragic demise, many Television stars like Rubina Dilaik, Divyanka Tripathi, Karan Kundrra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and many more expressed their grief on their respective social media handles.

      Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik tweeted, “The True Legend Gone …….. Rest In Peace Nightingale of India @mangeshkarlata ji ”

      A heartbroken Karan Kundrra also took to the microblogging site and wrote, “An era comes to an end!! the songs, the memories, the pride.. nightingale!! Your voice will live on ma’am through your incredible body of work! Om Shanti! #LataMangeshkar”

      Divyanka Tripathi too shared a heartfelt note for the nightingale of India on her social media account. The actress penned, “You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today. RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji”

      Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a picture of the legendary singer and offered her condolences by writing, “Om Shanti. Apko kabhi bhi bhula naa paayenge aur naahi apki madhur gaane. #latamangeshkar”

      Sumona Chakravarti tweeted, “Her legacy is for eternity. Heartfelt condolences to the family. Om Shanti #LataMangeshkar ”

      Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Cashmah’s Munmun Dutta dropped a condolence message which read, “Short of words and will always be while saying anything about this LEGEND Learning to sing early on in my childhood, I was always told to follow your path by my father. I am blessed and honoured to have shared my birthday with you OM SHANTI #LataMangeshkar”

      Adaa Khan wrote, “A huge loss to the nation... Our nightingale is no more! My heartfelt condolences to Lata Ji's family and near ones. #RestInPeace #LataMangeshkar ”

      Ekta Kapoor offered her condolences by writing, “May your void be never filled and may your soul rest in peace, #LataMangeshkar Ji. We will miss you but your voice will stay with us forever”

