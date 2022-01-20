Karan Kundrra’s Mother On Her Son Getting Bashed By Salman Khan: I Couldn’t Sleep That Night

Karan Kundrra has been making headlines with his activities in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The actor found love in the Salman Khan show as he confessed his special feelings for co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash. The duo has often seen getting cosy inside the house. However, the couple had several fights in the house. In one of the arguments, Kundrra had scolded Tejasswi and spoke with her in a rude tone.

Well, his actions didn't go down well with Salman Khan as he scolded Karan Kundrra during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman even called Karan a 'toxic' boyfriend. And now, Karan Kundrra's mother Suneeta Kundrra reacted to Salman Khan's comments about her son. In an interview with ETimes TV, Kundrra's mother felt that Salman Khan was too harsh on him. She said, "I felt Salman Khan was too harsh on him (father pitches in, she's speaking as a mother). I couldn't sleep that night If he's helping someone, they will bash him saying why are you helping. If he plays for himself, he gets questioned about and also bashed that why are you not standing for your friends. The day he was heavily bashed he was asked why he doesn't take a stand for Tejasswi and 15 minutes later into the show Tejasswi was asked to play for herself. He's stuck in duality."

Suneeta Kundrra was also disappointed with Salman Khan calling her son a 'toxic' boyfriend. She said, "It was shocking for me when I heard he was called a toxic boyfriend, but then he is Salman Khan. What can we say? Someone even told me that Salman Khan was trying to wake him up and you should not feel bad about it. I would rather want him to sleep than be woken up like this on national television. We have seen how so many people come up to him in that house and talk about their problems and he solves them in a beautiful way. They go back happily. We are very proud that he has played the game in a dignified way."

Karan Kundrra's mother further stated that she is missing her son badly, and want to see him soon. She feels that her son is doing very well in the game. Karan shared a strong bond of friendship with Umar Riaz. When asked about if they met Umar, Kundrra's mother said, "No, we couldn't meet Umar. We tried to contact him but he was busy so we couldn't meet him. We will meet him soon."

Let us tell you, Karan Kundrra has already become a VIP member of the house. The actor is now playing hard to make Tejasswi Prakash win the Ticket To Finale task. Let's see what happens next!