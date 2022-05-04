Karan Kundrra Says Audience Has Made Him Big On TV; Reveals If He Will Take Up Fictional Show

Karan Kundrra has become super busy post Bigg Boss 15. The actor has several projects in his kitty. Currently, the actor is hosting Colors TV show Dance Deewane Junior and is seen as a jailor in Lock Upp.

Lock Upp has been hitting the news since its release and the show has been getting good views, especially when Karan is seen on the show. Recently, Karan reacted to the same and also revealed if he will be doing fictional show or not.

Karan said that the reason for him to make it big is his fans. Talking about the Lock Upp response, he told India-Forums, "It's the audience who has made me big on TV & I cannot take any credit for that. Even on Lock Upp, the other night, we had 5.2 million people watching live at 1 am. I hope my stardom and fan following help me bag some films and that will be huge for me."

When asked if he would be doing any fictional show, he said that he will do it when he finds the right project and not hurry.

The actor concluded by saying, "There is lot of pressure from fans for a fiction show and have offers as well but I will like to wait as I cannot take up just anything. I want to pick a project that gives me chance to evolve."

Karan was recently seen in the music video 'Bechari' alongside Divya Agarwal. The song is sung by Afsana Khan. It received huge appreciation and is also one of the most-viewed videos on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Karan has an untitled film with Ileana D'cruz and Randeep Hooda, and Khatra Khatra with Jacqueline Fernandez.