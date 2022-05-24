Karan Kundrra Says Tejasswi Has Brought Stability To His Life; Talks About His Progress In Learning Marathi

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the hottest and most-talked about couple in the telly town. Post their Bigg Boss 15 stint, the duo is going places, personally and professionally. While Tejasswi is busy with Naagin 6 and other projects, Karan too apparently has a lot of projects in his kitty along with Dance Deewane Juniors, which he is hosting currently.

Talking about his relationship with Tejasswi, Karan said that she has brought stability, calmness and happiness to his life. He also revealed his progress in learning Marathi.



Karan was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "With her in my life my anxieties are in control. I don't worry about what will happen next or why things are not working out for me. She has brought that calmness, stability and happiness in my life."

Recently, Tejasswi was seen teaching Marathi to Karan and the latter teaching Punjabi to his ladylove. When asked about his progress of learning Marathi, he said that he is still learning and it will take more effort to become fluent in it.

The Dance Deewane Juniors host said, "I am making progress. She starts speaking in Marathi at the drop of a hat. And she speaks to everyone around in Marathi when I am with her. So, I have no other option than to master the language! Earlier, I used to go blank when she spoke in Marathi, but now it's better. I understand the language but becoming fluent in it will take more effort."

About work, Karan said that 2022 has turned out well for him and he is experimenting with work. But even after spending more than a decade in the industry, the actor said that gets those first day jitters, but the moment the camera rolls, that nervousness fades away.

Meanwhile, recently Karan and Tejasswi were spotted together. While Tejasswi looked pretty in a white shirt and denim skirt, Karan looked dapper in a white shirt and maroon trousers. Tejasswi was seen holding a handbag which had her nickname 'Laddoo' on it.