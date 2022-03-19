Karan Kundrra Says Tejasswi Managed To Apply Colour On Him First; TejRan Fans Say 'Kisi Ki Nazar Na Lage'
Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash aka TejRan is the most-talked about jodi in the telly town these days. Fans go crazy with just a glimpse of their favourite jodi together. This was their first Holi together and TejRan fans must be wondering how they celebrated it! Well, we had recently revealed that the couple were seen in Holi bash hosted by Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Several pictures and videos of the couple are doing the rounds on social media. Going by the pictures, it won't be wrong if we say that they did have fun on Holi.
Fans would be wanting to know from Karan and Tejasswi themselves about their experience of first Holi together. Karan has finally revealed it! The actor shared a few pictures on his Instagram account and revealed that Tejasswi did manage to apply colour on him first. The pictures show how much they had fun together and with their friends. Take a look at the pictures and what fans have to say!
Tejasswi Managed To Apply Colour On Karan First
Karan shared a picture snapped with Tejasswi and his friends including Nishant Bhat, and captioned them as, "Yes yes she managed to put colour on me first.. happy holi from us to you!!"
Karan & Tejasswi’s FIRST Holi Together
It is believed that colour during Holi is first applied on the loved ones, and lo, Tejasswi applied colour on her love Karan. Karan sent fans into frenzy by sharing the pictures from their Holi celebrations. Take a look at a few fans' comments!
Fans’ Comments
Sourabh_jadhav_001: 😍🔥.Khadkasahanshila: #tejran🧿🧿🧿🧿❤❤❤❤.Pinkikkkk: Tejran my jaan 😍.Karantwitterupdates: Such lovely pictures.
Fans Say ‘Kisi Ki Nazar Na Lage’
Babajaanp: Kisi ki nazar na lage donoko🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.Bargavireddy14: Kuch shabd nahi hai aap dono ko describe karne ke liye. #tejran ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘.Tejran605: Really they are beyond cute 😘😍 #tejran #evileyeoff🧿🧿🧿.Khadkasahanshila: #tejran🧿🧿🧿🧿❤❤❤❤.