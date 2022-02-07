Karan Kundrra Criticises Sarcastic Comment On Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh; Says 'Jiju Is Also Human'

Karan Kundrra won many hearts with his performance in the recently-concluded Bigg Boss 15. The actor, who made headlines with his outspoken nature on the show, has maintained more or less cordial relations with most of the BB 15 housemates. And it seems he is standing up for them even after the show’s finale.

Recently, Karan criticised a Twitter user for their sarcastic comment about Rakhi Sawant's husband Ritesh Singh's social media following. The popular Bigg Boss fan account razzed Ritesh for having a relatively low social media following. For the unversed, The Khabri is a popular Twitter account that chronicles all the latest news and gossip about Bigg Boss.

The aforementioned account posted a screengrab of Ritesh's Instagram live on Sunday with a sarcastic caption that read as follows: "History Created. #BiggBoss15 Contestant #Ritesh registered a highest viewers of 111 on his Instagram Live. Biggest Ever." The tweet- seemingly made fun about Ritesh's live chat on social media garnering the low numbers

However, Karan took offence to the jibe and responded to the account with advice to be kinder. He defended his former co-contestant and wrote, "I understand that you meant it like a joke.. but mocking someone this way is not cool bro," Karan tweeted. Referring to Ritesh as jiju (brother-in-law).

He further added, "I’ve spent time with Jiju and he is also human like you and me and with real emotions too.. put yourself in his shoes and think how he would feel.” Check out the tweet below:

Karan’s reply resulted in The Khabri admitting his mistake and apologising in a follow up tweet. The account quote tweeted Karan's response and wrote, "Kya hi bolun ab. Yahan me pighal gaya (Now what do I say. I melted here). I agree it went a little over but this tweet was only done to cool down a situation on twitter. Sorry if he felt bad." Take a look!