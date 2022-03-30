Karan Kundrra Scolds Paparazzi For Camping Outside His GF Tejasswi Prakash’s House; Watch Video

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are currently considered as the most favourite couple in Telly town. After winning Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi has become the favourite star of paparazzi, as they click her pictures outside Naagin 6 sets or in the city. Recently, when the actress was coming out of her house, she was mobbed by shutterbugs outside her home. Well, the video went viral on social media, and fans loved Tejasswi's candid expressions.

However, paparazzi's gesture didn't go down well with Tejasswi Prakash's boyfriend Karan Kundrra. Recently, while coming out of Mumbai's Domestic Airport, the actor scolded shutterbugs for camping outside his girlfriend's house. Karan complained about their unmannerliness towards a woman and asked them not to do it again.

In the video, Karan Kundrra expressed his disappointment over the paparazzi entering Tejasswi Prakash's house and said that he doesn't like their actions. He can also be heard saying, "Mazaak thodi hai yaar respect karte hain, har cheez karte hain, iska matlab ye nahi ki aap ghar ke andar hi ghus jaoge. Wo galat laga mereko. Girlfriend hai meri, ye sab nahi jhel sakta main."

Amidst the conversation with paps, Karan got a call from Tejasswi and he immediately put her on speaker and asked shutterbugs to apologise to her. Later, he requested camerapersons not to enter her house and run behind her car.

Well, Karan Kundrra's protective nature towards Tejasswi Prakash is being loved by TejRan fans, as they call him a dotting boyfriend. Fans also feel that Karan is a perfect partner for Teja. Talking about the couple, the actress is currently busy shooting for Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan is also busy shooting for an untitled web project. For the unversed, they were last seen together in the music video 'Rula Deti Hai'.