Karan Kundrra Shares Cute Moments Of Tejasswi Prakash Ahead Of Buying Her New Car; Watch

Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash recently purchased a brand new Audi Q7 car for herself. For the unversed, she has bought a car worth Rs 1 Crore. Interestingly, some beautiful pictures of TejRan with Teja's new car are already out on social media. But on the other hand, Karan Kundrra recently shared a vlog made by him, in which he shared all the cute moments of his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash ahead of buying the Audi Q7.

In the video, Karan Kundrra shares that Tejasswi Prakash aka Ladoo is going to buy a dream car. He reveals that he has selected most of the alloys in the car. Later, Karan pulls Teja's leg after seeing her in the auto as she is seen waiting for him. In the video, he says that Tejasswi is actually travelling in an auto-rickshaw to buy a Rs 1 Crore car.

Karan says that he loves Teja because she is the only one who can go to buy a Rs 1 Crore care in an auto-rickshaw. Later, Tejasswi sits in Karan's car and asks him to stop shooting. Well, fans can see Teja blushing at Karan's comments. Later, the driver takes them to the Vada Pav stall as he informs Karan that Teja wanted to eat Vada Pav. After that, Karan and Tejasswi relish Vada Pav, and then they head to buy her new car.

Later, they reach the car showroom. After reaching the showroom, Teja starts doing the paperwork and unveils her car. Karan records her special moment on camera. She performs a small puja and breaks the coconut for the auspicious occasion. Hilariously, coconut slips from Teja's hand. Then, Karan rushes and gives it to her. After that, Teja cuts a beautiful cake and takes BF Karan Kundrra on her first drive.

Well, all the moments are indeed precious and fans can't stop gushing over TejRan's beautiful chemistry. Let us tell you, Tejasswi Prakash recently unveiled the first look of her first Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re. The actor is currently seen in Naagin 6 playing the lead role.