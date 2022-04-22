Karan Kundrra Shares The Poster Of His Music Video Bechari With Divya Agarwal; Tejasswi Says She's 'Excited'

A couple of days ago, Karan Kundrra had teased fans with a BTS video from his new music video alongside Divya Agarwal. However, he hadn't revealed the title of the video. He wrote, "Promised I'll challenge myself.. promised I'll not settle for ordinary.. stories to tell and be a part of.. excited? @divyaagarwal_official #harmaidanfateh."

Karan is seen in a never-seen-before avatar as a sultan in the music video. Recently, the actor took to social media and shared the poster of the music video.



Sharing the first look, Karan wrote, "Gear up for our heart-touching melody 'Bechari' ft. yours truly & the stunning Divya Agarwal! ❤️ Releasing soon on the Times Music YouTube Channel 😍."

In the poster, Karan looks intense in sultan look while Divya Agarwal looks pretty in black dress and a golden tiara.

The song is crooned by Afsana Khan and the lyrics are penned by Nirmaan. Several celebrities and fans reacted to Karan's post and are super excited for the video. Take a look at a few fans' comments!

Jessicakhurana7: ❤️🔥❤️ jaldiiii release karo jaldi!!!

1006vishakha: Oh man this is soooo aesthetically pleasing ❤️ looks soo good 🔥🔥🔥.

Karankundrraa_11: Poster is dope🔥.

Glowingtejasswi: Exicted Can't wait Sunny boi and Divya di 😍🔥 this will be gonna a massive hit.

Divya_vibez: Super duper excited 😊🔥🔥.

Peach.902: Ahhh that look directly into my soul🔥🔥🔥🔥 super excited 😍😍 and its afsana khans song imagine 😢❤️ l loved the poster buddy really looking forward for the mv (are uuuuuu serious) in ladooooooos voice😂🔥❤️🙌.

Meanwhile, during her recent conversation with the paparazzi, Karan's actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash was asked about Karan's look in the music video. She called it 'bahut accha (too good)' and said that she is excited.