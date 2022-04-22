    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karan Kundrra Shares The Poster Of His Music Video Bechari With Divya Agarwal; Tejasswi Says She's 'Excited'

      By
      |

      A couple of days ago, Karan Kundrra had teased fans with a BTS video from his new music video alongside Divya Agarwal. However, he hadn't revealed the title of the video. He wrote, "Promised I'll challenge myself.. promised I'll not settle for ordinary.. stories to tell and be a part of.. excited? @divyaagarwal_official #harmaidanfateh."

      Karan is seen in a never-seen-before avatar as a sultan in the music video. Recently, the actor took to social media and shared the poster of the music video.

      Bechari

      Sharing the first look, Karan wrote, "Gear up for our heart-touching melody 'Bechari' ft. yours truly & the stunning Divya Agarwal! ❤️ Releasing soon on the Times Music YouTube Channel 😍."
      In the poster, Karan looks intense in sultan look while Divya Agarwal looks pretty in black dress and a golden tiara.

      The song is crooned by Afsana Khan and the lyrics are penned by Nirmaan. Several celebrities and fans reacted to Karan's post and are super excited for the video. Take a look at a few fans' comments!

      Jessicakhurana7: ❤️🔥❤️ jaldiiii release karo jaldi!!!

      1006vishakha: Oh man this is soooo aesthetically pleasing ❤️ looks soo good 🔥🔥🔥.

      Karankundrraa_11: Poster is dope🔥.

      Glowingtejasswi: Exicted Can't wait Sunny boi and Divya di 😍🔥 this will be gonna a massive hit.

      Divya_vibez: Super duper excited 😊🔥🔥.

      Peach.902: Ahhh that look directly into my soul🔥🔥🔥🔥 super excited 😍😍 and its afsana khans song imagine 😢❤️ l loved the poster buddy really looking forward for the mv (are uuuuuu serious) in ladooooooos voice😂🔥❤️🙌.

      Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash

      Naagin 6: Reema Worah Talks About Her Bond With Tejasswi Prakash, Calls Her Hardworking GirlNaagin 6: Reema Worah Talks About Her Bond With Tejasswi Prakash, Calls Her Hardworking Girl

      Tejasswi's Surprise Message For Karan Kundrra: You Have Me With You, Always & Forever Till I Die; I Love YouTejasswi's Surprise Message For Karan Kundrra: You Have Me With You, Always & Forever Till I Die; I Love You

      Meanwhile, during her recent conversation with the paparazzi, Karan's actress-girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash was asked about Karan's look in the music video. She called it 'bahut accha (too good)' and said that she is excited.

      Comments
      Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 10:14 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 22, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X