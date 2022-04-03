    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Karan Kundrra Showers Gifts On Tejasswi Prakash On Gudi Padwa; Fans Gush Over The Couple

      By
      |

      Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with their romance. The Bigg Boss 15 couple, who are widely shipped together as TejRan on social media, have been trying to spend time together after they came out of the BB15 house. They are regularly spotted together by the paparazzi and have now even started celebrating festivals together.

      Tejasswi Prakash

      On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Karan and Tejasswi met again yesterday, despite the fact that they had shoots. After completing their work, the duo was seen hanging out with friends. However, what has caught everyone’s attention is the gifts Karan bought for his lady love for the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

      Tejasswi Prakash Says Gudi Padwa Will Be Special Due To Karan Kundrra, Opens Up About Wedding PlansTejasswi Prakash Says Gudi Padwa Will Be Special Due To Karan Kundrra, Opens Up About Wedding Plans

      Tusharr Khanna Is All Set To Join Naagin 6, Will Play Tejasswi Prakash’s Love Interest On The ShowTusharr Khanna Is All Set To Join Naagin 6, Will Play Tejasswi Prakash’s Love Interest On The Show

      The actor got her a saree, a Punjabi suit and a diamond neckpiece along with a Ganapati Bappa and a Shagun ki thaal. Tejasswi shared a video of the same and was seen expressing her surprise and shock on her social media account. The actress says, "Oh My God, he actually got me Gudi Padwa cha gifts." Take a look!

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by World of Tejran❤️🧿 (@tejranology_)

      In a recent interview, Prakash had opened up about celebrating the festival with her family. She had also shared that it is considered auspicious when the boy gifts something to the girl on the special occasion.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by World of Tejran❤️🧿 (@tejranology_)

      Meanwhile, Tejasswi and Karan partied together as well. They were seen grooving to some pop music whilst chilling with their friends. The couple’s fans were extremely thrilled with Karan’s gifts and on seeing them together again. Take a look at a few of their tweets below:

      Comments
      Story first published: Sunday, April 3, 2022, 22:11 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 3, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X