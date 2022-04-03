Karan Kundrra Showers Gifts On Tejasswi Prakash On Gudi Padwa; Fans Gush Over The Couple

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with their romance. The Bigg Boss 15 couple, who are widely shipped together as TejRan on social media, have been trying to spend time together after they came out of the BB15 house. They are regularly spotted together by the paparazzi and have now even started celebrating festivals together.

On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, Karan and Tejasswi met again yesterday, despite the fact that they had shoots. After completing their work, the duo was seen hanging out with friends. However, what has caught everyone’s attention is the gifts Karan bought for his lady love for the occasion of Gudi Padwa.

The actor got her a saree, a Punjabi suit and a diamond neckpiece along with a Ganapati Bappa and a Shagun ki thaal. Tejasswi shared a video of the same and was seen expressing her surprise and shock on her social media account. The actress says, "Oh My God, he actually got me Gudi Padwa cha gifts." Take a look!

In a recent interview, Prakash had opened up about celebrating the festival with her family. She had also shared that it is considered auspicious when the boy gifts something to the girl on the special occasion.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi and Karan partied together as well. They were seen grooving to some pop music whilst chilling with their friends. The couple’s fans were extremely thrilled with Karan’s gifts and on seeing them together again. Take a look at a few of their tweets below:

I'm still stuck at teja's story. !! We know how she value for Sunny's gift ❣️🧿

sareee

red suit

diamond necklace

Bappa

Thal..

" Shagun" 😍

we are soo happy and excited!! ❤️#TejRan #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash #TejRanFam pic.twitter.com/MROJocnx9O — Anshul ! Fuddu Fangirl ❤️! (@AnshulB64515415) April 3, 2022

Diamond jewellery

Red Indian suit

Saree

Ganpati Bappa

Bindi



AND YOU WANT ME TO BELIEVE THEY ARE NOT ENGAGED ????

THIS IS SUCH A HUBBY GIFT TO GIVE 😭🤧 #TejRan #TejRanFam pic.twitter.com/TGCLXDQ1L0 — Sreya_sairesh (@Sre_S_) April 3, 2022