Karan Kundrra Spotted With Tejasswi Prakash At Dance Deewane Juniors Launch; TejRan Pics Go Viral

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been painting the town red with their appearances. After Bigg Boss 15, the duo got busy with their respective work commitments. For the unversed, Tejasswi bagged the lead role in Naagin 6 during Bigg Boss 15 while Karan started working in Lock Upp as a jailor.

Interestingly, Karan Kundrra will now be seen hosting the upcoming dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. Today (April 8), the show's launch event is being held in Mumbai, where Karan's girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash was spotted to cheer her boyfriend.

She is looking gorgeous in a beautiful green saree. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra donned khaki-coloured blazer and trousers along with a white shirt. They are just looking amazing together. Ahead of meeting her on the sets, Karan was spotted having a conversation with Teja on a video call. Paparazzi also teased him by calling Tejasswi 'Bhabhi Ji'. Let us tell you, Tejasswi Prakash joined Karan Kundrra for lunch at the launch event.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are giving major relationship goals to their fans. Recently, when Karan entered Kangana Ranaut's jail as a jailor, Saisha Shinde tried to flirt with him. He clearly told her that he is committed to Tejasswi Prakash, and he is very serious about it.

On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash recently purchased a swanky Audi Q7 car worth Rs 1 Crore. Interestingly, she took Karan Kundrra on a romantic drive in her brand new car. We must say that TejRan are indeed special to each other, and their fans just want them to stay together forever.

Talking about Dance Deewane Juniors, the show will be hosted by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji.