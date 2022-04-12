Karan Kundrra Talks About Doing Dance Deewane Juniors & His GF Tejasswi's Reaction; Says THIS About Mandana

Karan Kundrra On Hosting Dance Deewane Juniors

Karan said that Dance Deewane Juniors is entirely about kids and their talent. He added that his role in the show is not just restricted to announcing their names and going back, but it starts from the time when the kids enter the show, till the time they are there, what happens with them on the stage. He said that he is the bridge between the kids and the judges, at the same time, he is the link between parents, team, choreographers and the kids. He added that he will be showing their journey, hard work, rehearsals and what they feel.

He said that it was exciting offer and he was little nervous whether the audience would like him or not, but now he feels that it is going pretty fine.

Karan On Neetu Kapoor

He said that Neetu ji is one of the warmest and loveliest people he has worked with. He added that when it comes to the show, he (including others) just watches her on the monitor and keep smiling. He added that she doesn't make them feel like she is the legendary superstar and called her very down to earth person.

Tejasswi's Reaction On Him Doing DDJ

About Tejasswi's reaction on him doing Dance Deewane Juniors, Karan said, "Tejasswi didn't get excited that much after seeing the promos of my songs, or films as much she got excited after watching the promos of Dance Deewane Juniors. She was the happiest to see this promo and said this is so cute. She said seeing you with kids is like a bliss for me. She is very happy for me. She will be on the channel at 8 pm and I'll come with my show at 9 pm. Thankfully, we are not doing a fiction show otherwise we would have been competing. It feels nice seeing her love. But isn't that how it is supposed to be, you should be there for your partner."

Teja Surprises Karan On DDJ Sets; Shares Videos On Her Insta Stories

Tejasswi and Karan surprise each other by dropping on their respective shows' sets. The couple was papped with she dropped on the sets of DDJ to surprise her boyfriend. Meanwhile, she also shared a few videos from the sets on her Insta stories.

Teja Scolds Karan (Watch)

In one of the videos she shared, Karan was seen having his favourite butter chicken with naan and making a hand gestures. To this Teja gets furious and asks him, "Yeh tum kisko kisko call me call me karte rehte ho and then you blame the chicks (Whom do you keep asking to call you repeatedly? And then you'll blame the girls)."

Click here to watch Teja on Karan's DDJ sets

Click here to watch Teja scolding Karan

Karan On Mandana Karimi

Meanwhile, he and Mandana had an argument in Lock Upp. Regarding the same, he said, "Mandana is a very good friend of mine but there is a place for everything and I am not her friend on Lock Upp. I have a job and if you try to take that away from it, I am still going to continue doing my job irrespective of the fact that you are my friend. Doston mein hota hai jhagda Aur phir agle din hug."