Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Get Papped As They Leave For Nishant's B'day Bash; Paps Say 'Pappi Kardo Bhabhi Ko'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become one of the most adorable and most talked about couple in the telly town after their Bigg Boss 15 stint. The couple is known for their PDA and never fail to amaze their fans with their unmissable chemistry. TejRan fans can't get enough of the couple.

After getting paped during Dance Deewane Juniors launch, the couple were spotted arriving at Nishant Bhat's birthday party. Photographers surrounded their car and followed them till the lift.

While Karan looked dapper in a glitzy golden blazer with a white shirt and black pants, Tejasswi looked stunning in a mustard yellow co-ord outfit and completed her look with bronze makeup and arranged her hair in a beautiful wavy pattern.In the videos that are doing the rounds on social media, throughout Karan was protective towards Tejasswi and maintained his arms around her. He was seen escorting his lady love from the car as they were surrounded by paps.

In one of the videos, paps told Karan, "Pappi Kardo Bhabhi Ko," to which the actor joked and said he will kiss him (paparazzo). They even asked Karan to tell Teja, "I love you."

TejRan fans were all love for their favourite jodi and bombarded the comment section with immense love and admiration for the couple. Take a look at a few comments!

Muskanagarwal7871: They both are looking amazing ❤️❤️ #TejRan.

Fainat_forever_: Hottest couple 🥵.

Singh_heena96: Best couple 🤩😘❤️.

Worldoftejran: God protect them 😭❤️❤️.

Khus_tejasswi15: Show stoppers are here🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.