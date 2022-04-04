Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Are The Real Power Couple Of TV Says Love School's Ramiz King

Post Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become one of the most-talked about couple in the television industry. Everything that they do has been grabbing headlines. Fans love to watch them together, even a glimpse of TejRan make them go crazy.

Recently, Ramiz King, who was seen in Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar's show Love School spoke about TejRan. He called the duo the real power couple of TV.

Talking about Karan and Teja, Ramiz was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "Tejasswi is hot, I dig her. Karan bhai has done a good job in wooing her. They're the real power couple of television. I did feel Anusha and Karan's relationship was over during Love School. Karan did not have the same energy towards her as he used to."It has to be recalled that Karan and Anusha hosted Love School when they were dating. A couple of months ago, Karan had spoken about the possibility of hosting Love School with Tejasswi. He had said that it is a part of Anusha and him that cannot happen!

He was quoted by Koimoi as saying, "Love School was a show that I and Anusha did. I will never take that away from us. That is a part of me and her and that cannot happen. This much respect you have to have for people, that were been, impacted and changed your life and taught you so many things. I will never disrespect Anusha by saying this."

Karan had also said in the same interview that he called his and Tejasswi's chemistry is different and incredibly unique and added that he and Tejasswi could be doing a lot of things and asked why repeat history!

While Tejasswi is busy with Naagin 6, Karan is also busy with various projects. He will be seen hosting Dance Deewane Juniors, and apparently, has a couple of films in his kitty.