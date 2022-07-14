    For Quick Alerts
      Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi's 'Baarish Aayi Hai' Is Perfect Rain Anthem; TejRan's Sizzling Chemistry Wins Hearts

      By
      |

      The much-awaited Baarish song of the much-talked about couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra 'Baarish Aayi Hai' is out! The song is composed by Javed-Mohsin and the lyrics are penned by Kunaal Vermaa. The song crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Stebin Ben, is released on VYRL Originals.

      The soothing music, beautiful lyrics, the voices of Shreya and Stebin and TejRan's acting skills have impressed fans. You just can't stop playing the song in the loop. Indeed, has hit the right chords of the audience and is a perfect rain anthem. The song has already got above 3 lakh views in just an hour. Fans are trending the song on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

      TejRan's Effortless Acting Impress Fans

      TejRan’s Effortless Acting Impress Fans

      afiaislam37: Effortless MV from #TejRan ❤️. Cause no acting is needed🥰.

      _loveyouzindgii: The music, the lyrics, the acting and the vibe of the song is just so soothing and beautiful Loved it ❤️✨💫. BAARISH AAYI HAI OUT.

      Soothing Music Grabs Limelight

      Soothing Music Grabs Limelight

      ladooslittle: It's overwhelming 🥺🥺#BaarishAayiHai is so so beautiful and soothing that lyrics music visuals and just #TejRan being themselves ♥️ can't get over the song 😍 Apt song for my cutiessss 😭😭💃💃💃#TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra #TejRanFam Touchwood ♥️🧿.

      TejRan Nails It

      TejRan Nails It

      dipsxtweets: #TejRan nailed by their great acting skills on #BaarishAayiHai. Loving stebin & #ShreyaGhoshal's soothing voice. This song is so perfect, its deserves so many loves.♡ And finally #TeamShaadi won today.😅 #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash.

      TejRan's Sizzling Chemistry Wins Hearts

      TejRan’s Sizzling Chemistry Wins Hearts

      omtejran111: Finally baarish aa hi gyi ⛈️😍..chemistry of #tejran soothing voice or shreya mam nd stebin ..wowwww 😍😍❤️❤️❤️🎧🎧🎧 #KaranKundrra #TejasswiPrakash BAARISH AAYI HAI OUT NOW.

      (Images Source: Snapshots from YouTube)

      (Social media posts are not edited)

      Story first published: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 13:10 [IST]
