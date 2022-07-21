Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash Fought Over THIS Weird Thing; Teja Calls Herself ‘Territorial’

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating each other for quite a long time now. They fell in love with each other in the Bigg Boss 15 house and kept their relationship alive after the show as well. The couple has been giving major couple goals to their fans. But on the other hand, their fights are quite unique as well.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were asked who's most likely to start a fight. Interestingly, the Naagin 6 star accepted that she is the one who starts a fight. Hilariously, they also shared the weirdest thing they fought over.

Karan Kundrra said, "Main aise hi bola, maine past life regression kiya, toh 200 saal pehle meri ek biwi thi. (I just randomly shared that when I did my past life regression, I found out I had a wife 200 years ago.)" He further added, "'How was she? Was she pretty? So you think about her? Do you visualise her? Is she better than me in any way?'"

Tejasswi Prakash didn't miss any chance to react to the same and defended herself by saying, "I never asked you 'Is she better than me?' Because I know I am the best." Kundrra called it the 'weirdest'.

It has to be noted that Tejasswi Prakash admitted that she is territorial. She said, "I have honestly always been unapologetically territorial." Looks like Tejasswi is quite possessive of Karan, and this quality makes their relationship even more strong.

Ever since they started dating each other, TejRan fans are eagerly waiting for them to get married. Currently, they both are busy with their respective work projects. Karan Kundrra recently wrapped up the reality show Dance Deewane Juniors. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is currently seen in Naagin 6 as the female lead. The show also stars Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, Mahekk Chahal and others in key roles.