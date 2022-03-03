Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Prakash's Rula Deti Hai Song Out; Fans Call It Awesome & Want Part 2 Of The Song

Fans Reaction To The TejRan’s Rula Deti Hai Song

TejRan fans are going gaga over their sizzling chemistry, but are seen complaining about the ending as they feel the song is short. Many of them are also left confused as they want to know how and why Tejasswi left Karan in the song. While a few fans asked if there is second part of the song, some of them were very sure that there is second part. Take a look at a few tweets!

Fans Are All Praise For TejRan: KaranKundrra_kk

OMG #RulaDetiHai song was so awesome. Lyrics are fantastic🥰, #KaranKundrra𓃵 acting was 👌he carried emotions so perfectly😘 Their sizzling chemistry was 🔥🔥🔥. Choreography,song, voice, lyrics, acting, chemistry ❤️ This is going to rock the YouTube 🔥🔥.

Joysmita & Rashami

Joysmita Bhattacharjee: The chemistry between them will kill everyone's.. physics .. biology history .. geography.😅🔥🔥 #TejRan.

Rashami Rao: #RulaDetiHai is too good and beautiful! I felt it just got over within moments it got started 😬 itsmetejasswi kkundrra ❤️ Its awesome, Congratulations!

Rachna & MegsTejRanBae

Rachna TejRan: In whole MV Whatever Scene they had together kkundrra itsmetejasswi It was Effortless.... 😍 Actually they were Sunny n laddoo ❤ Their Fun, Romantce everything is Real 💘.

MegsTejRanBae: My god #RulaDetiHai song was superb my babies r killing wid der performances dis song touched my heart so much karan killing looks kills me man it is damn bombastic song Touchwood #TejRan. Everybdy is making dis song commendable hats off.

Fans Confused With Ending: Romibadiya5

Romibadiya5:Akhir huwa kya?????? BETRAYAL or DEATH???? Fomo se marjaana hai #TejRan #RulaDetiHaioutnow #RulaDetiHai

Fans Want Part 2 Of Rula Deti Hai

chizaruai: Nation wants to know what happened to Tejasswi Prakash in RULA DETI HAI MV.

Tweets by Rucha: Are we having a #RulaDetiHai part 2? Cozzzzzz what did she do that uski yadein rula deti hain. major FOMO 😭.

Richa & Srishti

Richa: Second part is coming!! 🤗❤️.

Srishti Jain: HEY!! DesiMusicFctry AnshulGarg80 yasserdesai WE WANT PART TWO !!!! 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #TejRan #RulaDetiHai.