Karan Kundrra & Tejasswi Talk About Their V-Day Plans; Actor Says ' I Can Get Things Arranged On The Sets Too'
Several celebrities fall in love on the sets of the shows, Bigg Boss is no different. However, there are a few couples who fake it on cameras and then part ways after the show gets over; only a few of them survive post the show. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is one such couple, who is going strong even after the show and are head over heels in love with each other. Today is their first Valentine's Day together and the actor revealed their plans.
The actor was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "It's our first Valentine's Day, so it will be special. I have to make it endearing. I know she doesn't like elaborate plans as she is very simple. So, I have to plan everything keeping all of that in mind. I might go to her set, it's like my second home now. I am going to ask them to relieve her a bit early (laughs). Also, I have worked with the production house for 13 years, they are like my family. I can get things arranged on the set, too."
When Teja was asked about her plans, she said that she too wants to make the day special and asked him if he wants her to take a day off, but understands that it's mot professional to do that.
She said, "Even I wanted to do something special for him, but I have been occupied with my shoot. I asked him if I should take a day off, but he understands that my show (Naagin 6) has just started, and it's not professional to do that. So I will be working today. Maine sab Karan par chhor diya hai (I have left everything on Karan)."