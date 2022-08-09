Karan Kundrra On TejRan’s Comparison With SidNaaz: You Should Not Compare; Our Lives Are Not About Hashtags

Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill AKA SidNaaz and Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra AKA TejRan are the only two couples who got immense popularity post-Bigg Boss 13 and Bigg Boss 15 respectively. It has to be noted that Sidharth Shukla passed away last year, however, his popularity is still there amongst the masses. Interestingly, netizens often compare TejRan with SidNaaz on social media.

Amidst all, Karan Kundrra recently had a candid interaction with News 18 Showsha, where he was asked about TejRan's comparison with SidNaaz. He called it 'stupid' and asked people not to compare them out of respect for the late actor. He said, "I think it's very stupid to say such things. Sidnaaz has got Sidharth (Shukla) in it. You cannot and you should not, out of respect, you should not compare. Our lives are not about hashtags."

Karan further stated that he and Tejasswi didn't expect much love and acceptance while they were in the Bigg Boss 15 house. While calling themselves 'imperfectly perfect', Karan Kundrra recalled Tejasswi Prakash's quote from another interview and spoke about their love story.

The Dance Deewane Juniors host said, "I think Teju had said something very sweet. She said that this is the 'most imperfectly perfect love story'. I guess we are two very strong-headed individuals. We have our own opinions and it's not like you always have to be in the same direction or of the same opinion. There is an ample amount of love and respect for each other. There are no egos. That makes us very real."

Karan Kundrra also said that he is bored of answering the marriage question. He said, "I don't think I can ever be bothered with this question. Bored? Yes, because everybody I meet, I come on sets and they are also like 'Kab kar rahe ho?' It is a very beautiful feeling because there are so many people who are genuinely attached to this love story."

Looks like Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are miffed with the marriage question. However, their fans can't keep calm to see them as bride and groom. For the unversed, Teja is currently busy shooting for Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan hosted a dance reality show, Dance Deewane Juniors.