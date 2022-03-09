Karan Kundrra To Be Seen In Ekta Kapoor's New Show: Report

Bigg Boss 15 contestants have been busy with their respective projects after the show got over. While Tejasswi is busy with Naagin 6 and was seen in a music video with Karan Kundrra, the latter too is on a roll! It is being said that he has signed a couple of music videos and is also in a talks for a movie. Recently, he was also seen as a jailor in Ekta Kapoor's new reality show Lock Upp which is aired on digital platform.

Apparently, Karan wants to break from reality shows and non-fiction assignments. As per Bollywood Life report, it is being said that he might be seen in Ekta Kapoor's new digital show!

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Karan Kundrra is in talks with Ekta Kapoor to do a show for the OTT space. He has had a long association with the production house, and she is his mentor. The show might go on air in a few months time."

It has to be recalled that there were rumours that Karan was approached for Broken But Beautiful 4, however, the actor had clarified that he wasn't approached. He had also said that he trust Ekta blindly and whatever he is today, the big chunk of that is Ekta's support from the start of his career till now.

Karan had debuted with Ekta's show Kitani Mohabbat Hai, which gave him name and fame. He said that Ekta's production house- Balaji Telefilms is like home to him, he added that he grew as an actor and as a brand with their shows.

The actor was seen in Ekta's OTT shows- It Happened In Calcutta and Dil Hi Toh Hai (which had 3 seasons).