Karan Kundrra Turns Into Protective Beau For Tejasswini Prakash As He Shields Her At Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make for one of the most talked about couples in the television industry. The couple found love in each other during their stint on Bigg Boss 15 and ever since then, Karan and Tejasswi have been going strong with their relationship. In fact, the power couple is often seen hanging out together and dishing out major couple goals. Recently, Karan and Tejasswi made the headlines as they made an appearance at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash.

As their chemistry grabbed eyeballs, Karan's gesture towards Tejasswi won hearts as he turned protective towards her. This happened after they stepped out of their car and were surrounded by the shutterbugs. In the video, Karan was seen shielding the Naagin actress while making their way towards the venue. Isn't it cute? For the party, Tejasswi was a sight to behold as she wore a black coloured shimmery saree paired with a matching stylish blouse. She had kept her tresses open and had her make up game on point. On the other hand, Karan complemented his lady love perfectly in his white kurta pyjama and an embroidered jacket.

Check out Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's video here:

Earlier, Tejasswi had organised a special bash for Karan Kundrra on his birthday. She even shared some inside pics from the party wherein Karan was seen cutting the cake with the Naagin 6 actress. In the caption, Tejasswi wrote, "Happy birthday my love, my happiness, my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny @kkundrra" along with a heart emoticon.