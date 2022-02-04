Karan Kundrra Uses ‘Bal Ka Prayog’ On Umar Riaz As Bigg Boss 15 Buddies Meet Each Other After A Long Time

Bigg Boss 15 has been in the news for various reasons, and one of them was Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz's strong friendship. Well, the duo bonded well inside the house and stood up for each other during every tough situation. Unfortunately, a few weeks before the BB 15 finale, Umar Riaz was evicted from the show for attacking Pratik Sehajpal during the task.

Umar Riaz's exit had indeed left his bestie Karan Kundrra heartbroken. And now, after the end of the show, the Bigg Boss 15 finalist finally met Umar outside the BB house and used 'bal ka prayog (use of force)' on the latter. Recently, Kundrra drove to Umar's house to meet him and shared some amazing moments of their reunion on his Instagram stories.

One can see Karan Kundrra's excitement in the video, as he finally got a chance to meet his friend-cum-brother after a long time. In the video, Karan can be seen arriving at Umar's place and jumping out of the car to hug him tightly. The actor also mentions that Umar has lost weight and mocks him by calling 'bal ka prayog'.

Interestingly, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz call themselves 'bal ka prayog' brothers. Karan also states that he would give Umar a lot of hugs and kisses. Later, the duo enjoys a dry fruit party at Umar's house. Karan also shares that he will get a haircut done from Umar. Apart from them, Rajiv Adatia was also a part of the reunion as he shared a lovely picture with Karan Kundrra on Instagram.

He captioned the photo as, "KUNDRAAAAAA!!!! Finally we are having our chai out of the house! Love you brother!!! @kkundrra."

Let us tell you, Karan Kundrra and his girlfriend and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash were reportedly not invited for Shamita Shetty's birthday bash. Moreover, Tejasswi also had several arguments with Umar inside the Bigg Boss house. Amidst all the things, we must say that UmRan fans must have got very happy with their reunion.