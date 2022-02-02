Karan Kundrra Wants To Focus On Work & Get Married; Actor Meets Simba Nagpal On Naagin 6 Sets With Tejasswi

Post Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra recently came on live chat on Instagram and had a fun chat with his fans. He spoke about his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash shooting for Naagin 6 with his favourite director. He revealed that now he just wants to focus on work and get married. He also asked his and Teja's fans not to fight among each other as they are together now. The actor also met Simba Nagpal on Naagin 6 sets. Tejasswi shared their fun meet videos on her Instagram stories.

Talking about Tejasswi and about his future plans, Karan told during his live chat, "Teju is shooting (Naagin 6) with my favourite director (Ranjan sir). He treats me like his son and she's enjoying it. My solo fans and TejRan fans, you'll come together because ab 'khandaan ek hi hai.' Here the fight has ended (indicating at his and Tejasswi's fights), you'll don't fight because this is the right thing. I am happy that I found a girl like Tejasswi Prakash, who always supported me and made me realise that even I can become a good man. This is just the beginning, I will not disappoint. After this, I just have to work and get married. "iske aage sirf kaam karna hai, shaadi karni hai."

Karan was seen picking up Teja post her Naagin 6 shoot. During this, he met Simba, who was seen teasing Karan. Simba told Karan that he will be romancing Tejasswi in the show and not to feel bad.Simba said, "Bura mat manana bahut romance karne waala hoon Tejasswi se (Don't feel bad, I will be romancing Tejasswi)."

To this Karan tells Simba that he will take 'panga' with anyone but not with him. He added that Simba is the only man with whom he would never have any problem if he romances his GF on-screen as he is his Simbu.

At the end of the video, Tejasswi asks Simba if he is allowed to talk about him being a part of the show and if the news is already out. Simba tells her that his fanclubs have leaked the news online but he has never given any spoken about it. Well now we know!