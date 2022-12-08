Karan Kundrra Wishes His Mother On Her Birthday With Adorable Message, Calls Her Epitome Of Grace; See Pics

Bigg Boss 15 fame Karan Kundrra is very close to his family and is often seen sharing videos and pictures with his parents. The actor has now posted some heartwarming photos with his mother to wish her a very happy birthday. Karan also shared a childhood picture and called his mom an epitome of grace and an angel.

Kundrra wrote in his caption, “Happy Birthday my sweet angel.. thank you for loving us fiercely my epitome of grace.. love you maa #MummyKundra (sic).” As soon as the actor shared the post, fans and industry friends also took to the comments section to wish Karan’s mother on her birthday. Take a look at the adorable post below:

On the personal front, Karan is dating Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash and they recently bought a plush house in Dubai. According to an ETimes TV report, the couple was invited to a property launch in Dubai recently and they loved the property so much that they bought it right away. For the unversed, the luxurious property comes with a private pool and is located at the Palm Jumeirah Beach Residence in Dubai.

Karan doesn’t shy away from opening up about his close bond with his family. The actor recently spoke about his loved ones with TOI and said, “I have one sister in Toronto, one in the US, the other one is in Goa. We are a very close knit family, but meeting together or coming together under one roof at the same time is difficult. Everyone has their own families, business, careers and obligations. It was very nice and a sudden plan."

He went on to add, “I have a small house and in that small house we all were together. Sabko Ek he saath rehna tha, Baaki rooms khali pade hain and we all wanted to stay, sleep together. Ek hi room mein gadde bichaa ke sab so rahe the. Like we all have the atmosphere during weddings. This time Tejasswi was also there with her family.”