Karan Mehra Gets Stay From High Court On Second FIR; Says It’s His Second Win In The Case Against Nisha Rawal

Television couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s marital discord made headlines last year when the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor was arrested by the Mumbai police after his wife Nisha filed a domestic violence case against him. Soon after, Mehra was released and he then got anticipatory bail for himself, his parents and brother.

Now, Mehra is happy about the fact that the Mumbai High Court has put a stay on the second FIR. For the uninitiated, on May 31 last year, Rawal had accused Karan of domestic violence whilst alleging that he withdrew more than Rs 1 crore from her bank account.

Later, a second FIR was filed by Nisha registered against Mehra and his family members were booked under IPC sections 498-A, 377, 406, 323, 504 & 506 r/w Section 34 of Indian Penal Code. Karan told HT, “These sections mean cruelty with respect to dowry, sexual assault, violence, etc. filed by Nisha against me, my old parents and my younger brother.”

He went on to add, “We wanted a stay and it has now happened. It is a win that now the court will decide on the FIR and the police can’t file a charge sheet, though it can investigate. Now, we fight the case in court.”

The actor also shared in his interview that he gathered proof for all claims of Nisha and has presented it to the court. He further said that his priority was getting relief for his family and is now working on the first FIR as well. Karan even revealed that he was advised by people to “comprise and move on in life” but he doesn’t wish to do so.

He added that Rawal has been stating contradicting versions in the media about their relationship and problems. “What kind of a father, son or person would I be if I did that? She (Nisha) has been making a lot of statements and if you check them, every statement differs from the other,” he said.