Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Karan Mehra Shares Explosive Details About Estranged Wife Nisha Rawal’s Affair

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karan Mehra recently spoke about Nisha Rawal's alleged affair in the media and made shocking revelations about his estranged wife. The actor also revealed that he has been getting death threats from unknown people.

He spoke at length about Nisha and alleged that she has been having an affair and is living with her lover for over a year in the home he shared with Rawal while they were together. Karan further shared that his son Kavish is also living with the new man in Nisha’s life. The actor called out her decision to live with her lover in the presence of his son.

Mehra said, "Nisha is dating a man named Rohit Satia. He has been around with us since a long time. He posed as Nisha’s rakhi brother and also performed her kanyadaan and I could never think that something like this would conspire between them. He is staying at my house with Nisha and my little son is present in the same which is morally questionable at many levels.”

The actor also opened up about himself and his family members receiving threats from unknown people. He said that he has already filed a complaint to the officials and added, "I have been getting death threats from 'no caller ID numbers’. I usually avoid answering such calls. But the other day the phone rang while I was resting and I answered without checking who’s calling and received a death threat. My mother, father and Kunal are also getting death threats which is very disturbing."

It must be noted that Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal made their fight public last year in May and the former was also arrested at the time over an alleged domestic violence case.