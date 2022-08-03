Karan Tacker Reveals He Was Rejected During His Initial Days In The Industry For Being Too Good Looking & Fit

Special Ops fame Karan Tacker recently opened up about being rejected for reasons like being 'too good looking’ or 'too fit’ for roles. The actor spoke about his struggles in the initial days of his acting career and called such reasons hypocritical as star kids are often launched based on their good looks.

Whilst speaking about facing rejection in the entertainment industry, Karan told News18, “I have never been told to 'correct’ something but what has always been a barrier for me is 'you look too good for the part’. That has been a real challenge that I have been facing for a very long time. I have been told, 'You are a good-looking guy so that’s the problem’ or they tell me 'you are a fit guy, don’t be so fit’.”

He went on to add, “I find them quite hypocritical because I have realised that when you see people who come from film families, their entry into films is with their physicality. 'Iske body acchi hai, iski shakal acchi hai, baal acche hai (He/She has a good body, face or hair’. The idea is that. So I feel it’s quite hypocritical that to launch a starkid, you want the whole package but to find an actor, the package is the problem and then you are okay to accept those people.”

Amid the never-ending debate on nepotism in the industry, Karan further stated that actors even with the best bodies, at times end up getting 'small-town parts’ and that those who look good are often portrayed as darker in skin tone.

On the professional front, Karan Tacker was recently seen in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story. The actor has also featured in many popular shows such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Rang Badalti Odhani and Love Ne Mila Di Jodi.