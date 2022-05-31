Karan Tacker Tests Positive For COVID-19; Actor Urges People To Wear Mask

Novel Coronavirus AKA COVID-19 has already affected the entire world. Although the impact of the same might have weakened in the past few months, the virus has now started spreading again. Recently, TV actor Karan Tacker contracted the virus. He shared a video of himself on his Instagram account and captioned the same as, "Covid ki Rap sheet , Down with the bug guys , getting better. but anyone whose been in close quarters with me , watch out for symptoms and isolate pleaSe."

In the video, Karan Tacker spoke about the virus in a poetic way. He said, "I dodged the virus for good two years, but this COVID turned out to be a dheet, finally got the best of me and attacked me on my peeth, the coughing and sneezing make me skip heartbeats, but the aches and the chills makes me realize i am a mortal like any other deadbeat, so wear a mask, don't try to cheat, vaccine, booster, mask, repeat."

The handsome hunk urged fans to wear marks and be careful, as COVID-19 has not yet been eliminated from the world. If reports are to be believed, the fourth wave could hit the country in June or July. Maharashtra CM has already asked people to wear masks if necessary.

Coming back to Karan Tacker, his fans are very worried about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Karanveer Mehra commented, "Dude that seems to be the latest one .. let's called it .. PoeticCovid4.0 , speedy recovery my man .." Apart from him, several actor-friends of Karan have commented on the post.

Talking about the actor, Karan Tacker has acted in shows such as Love Ne Mila Di Jodi, Rang Badalti Odhani, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and so on. He has also acted in web shows such as Special OPS and Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.