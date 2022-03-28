Karan Wahi Talks About His Absence From Television; Reveals His Marriage Plans With Girlfriend Uditi Singh

Karan Wahi is one of the popular names in the television industry. The actor has done some remarkable work in the telly world. He was seen in shows like Remix, Dill Mill Gayye, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and Baat Hamari Pakki Hai to name a few. He also did a few reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. However, the actor has been missing from television for a long time. The actor is mostly seen hosting shows. Karan has also been in the news for his relationship with his girlfriend Uditi Singh.

Recently, while talking to Times Of India, the actor spoke about his absence in television and also about his marriage plans with Uditi.



Clarifying that he has not bid goodbye to television, Karan told the leading daily the reason of his absence on small screen, "I don't think I will ever say goodbye to television. I understand why the thought comes of me having quit TV as I do not do mainstream television much or at all actually these days. Mainstream television is great in its own way but there is this thing of time crunch there. After working for a few years, I realized that I couldn't work for 30 days in a month and not get exhausted from it."

Karan said that his main aim was that whatever he does for whatever time period, he should enjoy it, and this is the reason he went away from television shows and took up hosting. He added that hosting gives him satisfaction because he is still in touch with audience.

Karan further said that he does get offers for TV shows. He added that he was offered a daily by Rajan Shahi but again he asked him to give a certain timeline to it. He added, "And mera timeline ke saath bada issue hai (I have a big issue with my timeline)."

But as the saying goes, the actor says, "Never say never," as if something interesting in terms of fiction comes up, he might take it up. He said that he has been doing a lot of OTT these days.

About his relationship and marriage with GF Uditi, the actor said that as of now, marriage is not on cards.

He concluded by saying, "There is nothing new to talk about in my relationship. But I think the kind of space I am in, I have never ever said that I will not get married. For me, marriage is a very beautiful thing, I have friends who are married and happy. For me, marriage is not about a timeline ki ab tum itne saal ke ho gaye ho toh shaadi kar lo. I have friends who have gotten married at 25 and at 40 too. Whenever I get married it is going to be a very private affair for me. Marriage for me is a very private moment and not a very Instagram moment."