Karan Wahi Opens Up About His Show Channa Mereya Going Off Air Abruptly, Says He Is Disappointed

Star Bharat’s Channa Mereya starring Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi is all set to go off air. The news of its abrupt ending has come as a shock to the fans of the show. It must be noted that Niyati first announced the news recently by posting a picture with her co-star Karan with the caption, "Mr. Aditya R Singh and Mrs. Ginni A Singh, All smiles start to end.."

Soon after posting this, both Niyati and Karan went live on social media to thank the viewers for all the love they have given them. For the unversed, Channa Mereya premiered on 5 July 2022 and recently completed 100. The cast and crew even had a celebration on the set.

Now, Karan has expressed his disappointment about the show going off air in an interview with ETimes TV. The actor was quoted as saying, “It is indeed sudden and we learnt about it the day before yesterday. I am disappointed. It’s not that if we had known a month prior, it would have been any better. I would have felt as bad as I am at this point. It’s a shocker for me, as I had also not heard anything about the show going off air.”

He went on to add, “I don’t know the last day of the telecast. We had an off for a couple of days and resumed the shoot least expecting the news of the show shutting down. It’s an abrupt ending. I had never experienced this. But I am not angry because I also understand the medium a lot more now.”

Wahi further acknowledged the fact that the show’s good digital numbers couldn’t save it as a lot more goes into making a show from the channel’s end. He concluded by stating that he is proud of Channa Mereya as it told one of the best stories in the recent past.

On being quizzed about shooting for the last episode, Karan said, “We enjoyed the process and gave our best till the last scene. In fact, we didn’t like the last scene. So, we sat down with the creative team and requested them to write something better to sign it off. Teamwork is a lot of fun.”