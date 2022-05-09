Karan Wahi Talks About Channa Mereya; Says He Wanted To Be A Part Of A Love Story, Not Kitchen Politics

Although Karan Wahi has been hosting shows on small screen hosting shows, has been missing from doing full-fledged shows on television. His last fictional show was Kahani Hamari- Dil Dosti Deewanepan Ki. Finally, the actor is making a comeback with new show on Star Bharat titled Channa Mereya.

Recently, the actor spoke about his comeback and revealed what made him take up the show. He also spoke about his role in his new show.

Talking about the long break from daily soaps, he told Times Of India that he wanted a break from television as he was working round the clock. He added that he reached a point where he wasn't happy about work and despite feeling miserable, he continued to follow the routine probably for the money.

Karan added, "I think the day money-making became a secondary aspect of work, I gained more confidence in saying no to a lot of things. Today, when I take up a show on TV, it's not just about the concept, but also the process and trajectory of my character. I am glad that things worked out for this project, both creatively and logistically."

The actor said that he was clear that he wanted to be a part of a love story and not kitchen politics. He added that he wanted to be a part of a project that he resonates with.

Karan said, "I was sure that I wanted to be a part of a love story and not kitchen politics. I feel confident in this genre. I understand that TV is predominantly about families, but I didn't want to be a part of run-of-the-mill stories. I don't want to stand like a mute spectator in a frame just because the perception is TV hai toh sab chalta hai. If I am coming back after so many years and hopefully, with a more mature understanding of my craft, I want to be associated with a project I resonate with."

The actor said that after his show Remix, he mostly played a fun and outspoken boy next door. Talking about his character in Channa Mereya, he said that his role is brooding and intense. He added that he hasn't played a character like that in a long time on TV and it gives him a chance to discover a new side of himself.

Channa Mereya is bankrolled by Beyond Dreams owned by Mamta and Yash Patnaik. Karan will be seen opposite Niyati Fatnani in the show that will apparently be aired on Star Bharat.