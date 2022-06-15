Karanvir Bohra & 5 People Allegedly Booked For Cheating A 40-Year-Old Woman Of Rs 1.99 Crore
Karanvir Bohra has been booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly cheating a 40-yr-old woman of Rs 1.99 Crore. Apparently, a case has been against him and five other people in Oshiwara police station for duping a woman. As per the reports, the actor promised the woman to return the sum at 2.5 per cent interest.
The
woman
claimed
that
when
she
asked
for
the
amount,
Karanvir
and
his
wife
Teejay
Sidhu
did
not
respond
properly
and
threatened
to
shoot
her.
ANI tweeted, "Maharashtra | Case registered against 6 people including actor Manoj Bohra alias Karanvir Bohra for allegedly cheating a 40-year-old woman of Rs 1.99 crores after promising to return it at 2.5% interest; woman claimed that only an amount of over Rs 1cr was returned: Oshiwara PS."
The thread further mentioned, "The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu did not respond properly & threatened to shoot her. Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements: Oshiwara Police Station."
Meanwhile, Karanvir, whose real name is Manoj Bohra, was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's digital reality show Lock Upp. In the show, he had revealed that he was facing financial crisis.
He had participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and Bigg Boss 12. He is infamously known as not being able to win any of the reality shows and was even called out as a 'loser' by the media and Kangana Ranaut at the launch of Lock Upp.