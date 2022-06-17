Karanvir Bohra Gets Emotional After Learning About B Praak’s Newborn Child’s Death; Actor Pens Heartfelt Note

Popular singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan lost their newborn baby at the time of its birth. Well, it is indeed a painful phase for both of them as they were eagerly waiting to welcome a new member of the family. The 'Teri Mitti' singer shared a note and informed about their painful incident to his fans.

Well, his Instagram post went viral on social media, and many celebs and fans noticed it as they started writing the messages of condolences in the comments section. Amidst all, Karanvir Bohra got emotional after learning about him and penned a heartfelt note for B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan on Twitter.

The Lock Upp contestant shared a picture of B Praak and Meera on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Nothing more devastating than losing a child. May Waheguru carry you through this, brother. Love, strength, healing to you & Meera. Blessings to the angel in heaven.. #BPraak @BPraak."

Nothing more devastating than losing a child. 😔 May Waheguru carry you through this, brother. Love, strength, healing to you & Meera. Blessings to the angel in heaven.. 🙏 #BPraak @BPraak pic.twitter.com/IFEH7r6iP8 — Kaaranvir Bohra (@KVBohra) June 16, 2022

Karanvir's wife Teejay Sidhu had also commented on B Praak's post by stating, "The hardest thing in the world.. to surrender your baby to Waheguru's loving arms... May God be with you and your wife.. May he give you love and strength during the hardest time of your life... love and hugs and healing..."

Let us tell you, celebs like Karan Johar, Gauahar Khan, Ammy Virk, Neha Dhupia, Aly Goni and others shared their condolence messages to B Praak and his wife Meera.