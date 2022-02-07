Karishma Tanna Flaunts Her Killer Moves On Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Oo Antava’ Song At Her Reception (VIDEO)

TV actress Karishma Tanna got married to her businessman-boyfriend Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022, in Mumbai. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their families and close friends. Interestingly, Karishma and Varun's reception was recently held in the city, in which Karishma looked elegant in a shimmery golden outfit.

The pictures and videos from her wedding reception are going viral on social media. Amidst all, Karishma Tanna's dance video is going viral, in which the diva can be seen flaunting her Killer moves on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's popular song, 'Oo Antava' from the film Pushpa. Talking about the song, it is currently one of the most trending songs in India.

Watch the video here-

In the video, Karishma Tanna can be setting the dance floor on fire with her moves. The short clip was shared by Harleen Sethi on her Instagram stories. Interestingly, she was also seen pulling her friends towards her, asking them to join and dance with her. Karishma and Varun's wedding festivities were attended by celebs like Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hassanandani, Terence Lewis and others.

Talking about Karishma Tanna, the actress started her career in 2001 with the show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She later featured in TV shows like Kahi To Milenge, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kkusum, Paalkhi, Viraasat, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Baal Veer and so on. She has also acted in films like Dosti: Friends Forever, Grand Masti, Gollu Aur Pappu, Sanju and so on.