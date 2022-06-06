Karishma Tanna Kisses Hubby Varun Bangera As He Gives Her A Diamond Ring On Their 4th Month Anniversary

Karishma Tanna got married to her longtime boyfriend Varun Bangera on February 5, 2022 in the presence of their close friends and family members. Ever since they got married, the couple often shares cosy pictures on their social media handles. Recently, Karishma and Varun celebrated their fourth month wedding anniversary.

On the special day, she received a special gift from her husband Varun Bangera. Let us tell you, Varun gifted her a diamond ring on their fourth month wedding anniversary on Sunday. Interestingly, Karishma Tanna shared a video of that moment on her Instagram handle. She captioned the post as, "Happy 4 months Baby❤️@varun_bangera #reels #gratitude #grateful."

In the above video, one can see Karishma paragliding down to the ground as Varun is waiting for her with a ring box in his hand. He proposed to her again with a bouquet and a diamond ring. The actress got overwhelmed by her dear husband's gesture and she kissed him passionately. Later, they celebrated their fourth month wedding anniversary with champagne and a delicious chocolate cake pastry.

The video is going viral on social media, and fans can't stop gushing over Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's lovely bond. Esha Gupta, Tassnim Nerurkar, Dallijiet Kaur, Nitin Arora and many others commented on the post and send best wishes to the couple.

Talking about Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's wedding, the duo's wedding celebration lasted for three to four days. They had haldi, mehendi, wedding ceremony and an after-party. Talking about their professions, Varun is a businessman while Karishma is an established TV and film actress. She has acted in several TV shows and films such as Sanju, Grand Masti and so on.