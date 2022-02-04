Karishma Tanna & Varun Bangera Look Adorable At Mehndi Ceremony; Couple To Get Married In A 5-Star Hotel

Karishma Tanna is all set to get married to beau Varun Bangera on February 5 in Mumbai. The pre-wedding ceremonies have already started with haldi ceremony which was held yesterday (February 3). The mehndi ceremony is being held today (February 4).

For her mehndi ceremoney, Karishma looked radiant in a bandhani print yellow lehenga while Varun looked dapper in a pink kurta. The duo looked elegant as they posed together for shutterbugs.



The actress flaunted her mehndi and flashed her million-dollar smile as she posed with her beau for paparazzi. The actress also shared a few pictures of her look from the event and captioned them as "Mehendi Vibes 💛."

She also shared a picture snapped with Varun and wrote, "Mehendi Hai 🧡." At the event, Karishma was seen dancing to the tunes of the 'Brown Munde" along with her girl squad. The couple was also seen dancing their heart out at their special occasion.

The mehndi ceremony was attended by Aamna Sharif and Dalljiet Kaur.

The mehndi ceremony will be followed by Sangeet today. According to BollywoodLife report, Karishma and Varun's wedding will be held at a five-star hotel in the Maximum City. The bride's outfits have been designed by ace designer Anaita Shroff Adajania. It is being said that the wedding will have both South Indian and Gujrati ritual as Varun hails from Mangalore, Karnataka, is a South Indian.

Karishma's close friends from the industry- Ekta Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit and Anita Hassanandani are expected to attend the wedding. Vegetarian food will be served to the guests throughout the wedding festivities.

Apparently, Karishma met a couple of years ago at a party, and the two hit it off instantly. Varun who hails from Mangalore, is a Mumbai-based businessman, who works as the director of a real estate company.