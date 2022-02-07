Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera & Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar Approached For New Reality Show Smart Jodi!

Star Plus is all set to launch new reality show Smart Jodi, which adapted from the popular Telugu reality show Ishmart Jodi. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan-Natalya Ilina have been two jodis who are confirmed to be a part of the show.

As per BollywoodLife report, the newly-weds Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera and Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar have been approached for the show.

While Karishma has said that she would decide on the same later, Mouni refused to do as she is already doing Dance India Dance Lil Masters (She will be seen as a judge).

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The team has approached Karishma Tanna for Varun Bangera and her participation on the show. She told them that she was busy with the wedding, and would later take a decision on the same. Maybe, they will have one more meeting in some days. Mouni Roy was also approached for the same. However, she refused as she is doing Dance India Dance Lil Masters with Remo D'Souza. Moreover, Suraj Nambiar is very busy in his profession as a finance investment consultant."

A few other names that are doing the rounds are- Puja Banerjee-Kunal Verma, Monalisa-Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, Gautam Rode-Pankhuri Awasthy, Mohammad Nazim-Shaeina Seth, Rupal Patel-Radha Krishna Dutt and Delnaaz Irani-Percy Karkaria. However, there is not confirmation about the same by makers or the celebrities.

It is also said that cricketers and singers might also join. The makers are not keen to rope in Bigg Boss faces for the show. The show will have 12-15 celebrity jodis. Ayushmann Khurrana, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul have been approached to host the show.

Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.