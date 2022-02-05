Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Tie The Knot (Inside PICS)

Karishma Tanna, the popular actress tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera. The wedding ceremony, which was a private affair, was only attended by the family members and close friends of the bride and groom. The inside pictures and videos of Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's beautiful sunset wedding are now taking social media by storm.

In the wedding pictures and videos that are leaked online, Karishma Tanna looks ethereal in the powder pink lehenga with crystal work, designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. The bride completed her look with custom-made Polki jewellery. Varun Bangera, on the other hand, looks dashing in the off-white sherwani paired with a pink turban that matches Karishma's bridal dress.

Check out the inside pics and videos of Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding here:

To the unversed, Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera, who met through common friends, entered the wedlock after a couple of years of courtship. The couple got engaged in a private ceremony, which was held last year. As per the reports, Varun is in the real estate business and has been associated with a company named VB Corp since 2010.