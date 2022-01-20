Karishma Tanna's Wedding Will Be A Mix Of Gujarati & South Indian Rituals: Read More Details
Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with Varun Bangera, a Mumbai-based businessman, on February 5. As per TOI report, the actress' wedding will have a mix of Gujarati and South Indian rituals, as Varun hails from Mangalore, Karnataka, is a South Indian, the actress wants to incorporate her beau's customs and traditions at the wedding.
The
report
also
suggested
that
the
pre-wedding
ceremonies
will
be
held
a
day
prior.
While
mehendi
and
sangeet
ceremonies
will
be
held
on
February
4,
haldi
and
shaadi
will
be
on
February
5.
It
is
being
said
that
Karishma,
who
is
planning
all
the
rituals,
is
curating
a
South
Indian
look
for
a
post-wedding
function.
A friend of the actress said, "Karishma has been planning her wedding wardrobe for quite some time. She wants to do something special for her husband-to-be and her in-laws, so she has picked a pink Kanjivaram sari with gold embroidery and has also bought authentic South Indian jewellery to perfect the look. She will be wearing the sari after her bidaai as she enters her new household. The wedding will be a mix of Gujarati and South Indian rituals."
According to the leading daily's source, the couple had planned a big wedding, but due to the current scenario, it is not possible and it is being said that keeping the COVID protocols in mind, the original guest list has been reduced to 50.
A source further revealed, "However, that hasn't dampened the spirit of the bride-to-be. A wedding is a big event and Karishma wants to make the most of her big day."
It is being said that the actress had planned a bachelorette party with her friends, but due to the current situation, the plan is on hold.