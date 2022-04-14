Kashika Kapoor Says She's Being Targeted By Pratik & His Fans; Claims 'He's Paid Good Amount To Ruin My Name'

Pratik Sehajpal and Kashika Kapoor have been hitting the headlines because of their recent statements during the promotion of their music video 'Tu Laut Aa'. Kashika had alleged that Pratik had tried to edit out her scenes from the video to overshadow her. During the press conference, when she said that the controversies surrounding them were for publicity stunt, it didn't go down well with Pratik, who tried to leave the press conference.

Later, Pratik had taken to Twitter and said that he is hardworking person and believes in lifting people up. The controversy became most-discussed on social media and many of them came in support of Pratik. Even his friends from the industry extended support for him. Now, Kashika said that she feels targeted by Pratik and his fans. She also claimed that she got to know that he has paid a good amount to ruin her name.

She was quoted by IANS as saying, "Girls are a very easy target in our nation. And even now they will blame me for playing the woman card but I'm not. The complete case has been named upon me as 'Kashika Kapoor Controversy' and I'm completely fine."

Kashika added, "I'm being targeted by Pratik and his fans and still that is not over. They are passing comments on me on social media, they abused me and asked me to commit suicide, abused my family members and not just that but I got to know that he's paid a good amount to ruin my name."

She also mentioned in her statement that Bigg Boss contestants are supporting him as they are all controversial. She claimed that she has proof of the complete conversation with the producers who allegedly claimed Pratik asked them to delete her scenes.

Kashika concluded by saying, "Apart from that, Bigg Boss contestants are also coming in support of him since they're all controversial. I agree if I said something wrong. It was all together new for me, it was the first press conference in my life and I'm just 20. And when you learn that your screen presence has been cut out by someone for their own gain anyone will be hurt and react. I have proof of the complete conversation with the producers who claimed Pratik asked them to delete my scenes."

(With IANS Inputs)